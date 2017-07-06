Once Upon a City: Sweeping polio outbreak hits Toronto

“I didn’t die, did I?”That was Canadian musician Neil Young’s comment to his dad, journalist Scott Young, after leaving the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) where he was treated for polio.It was 1951 and Neil was 5 years old.Scott Young told the story in his 1984 book Neil and Me.Neil’s symptoms of the dreaded, contagious poliomyelitis virus appeared not long after he and his dad had gone for an Aug. 30 swim in the Pigeon River in the town of Omemee, near Peterborough. When Neil’s fever, fatigue and back pain worsened, the local doctor suggested what his parents feared — he might have polio. The family drove 145 kilometres to Toronto’s SickKids Hospital with Neil lying on the back seat of the car clutching a toy train.Article Continued BelowPolio, which attacks the nervous system, was easy to misdiagnose because early symptoms — fever, fatigue, stiff muscles, loss of appetite — mimicked the seasonal flu. It had been a scourge for years before Neil landed at SickKids and it would be even more years after the arrival of a vaccine in 1955 before the threat would be eradicated in Canada.At SickKids, doctors performed a lumbar puncture — a painful spinal fluid extraction, the only sure test for the polio virus. Neil was put into isolation while everyone waited to see how his immune system would fight the viral attack. The virus might cause only slight muscle nerve damage, or it could be the type that developed into “bulbar,” the most severe type of polio which could lead to paralysis of the muscles that control breathing and result in death.Sick Kids hospital built its own iron lungs in response to the 1937 polio outbreak. (HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN ARCHIVES) The Youngs had chosen to go to Toronto, rather than the closer Peterborough hospital, because there were more “iron lungs” in the bigger city. These medical ventilator machines encased the entire body — but not the head — and enabled those with bulbar polio who couldn’t breathe on their own, to breathe.