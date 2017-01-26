Once Upon A City: The long reach of the YMCA

They christened themselves “the summer’s bachelor’s group.”The men came together in 1955 with the possibility of “expanding opportunities for adult education in the Toronto area,” writes Michiel Horn, a professor at York University in his 2009 book York University: The Way Must be Tried.Their families were up at their cottages for the summer, so the group had time on their hands during the work week. All had met through the YMCA in North Toronto and knew the Y’s reputation for education.Montreal’s Sir George Williams University (now Concordia) established in 1926, was a YMCA-operated institution that offered evening classes and 10 years later granted degrees. Ottawa’s Carleton College (now Carleton University) was set up during the Second World War and had ties to the Y.This July 29, 1984 photos shows the final week at the hotel desk at the College St. YMCA It was not to be part of the new Grosvenor St. building, which was not built with guest rooms. (Mike Slaughter/TORONTO STAR ARCHIVES) Article Continued BelowNorth Toronto was growing and the committee was later joined by others, all working together to establish York University. They wanted to call it Kellock University, after the first president of the North Toronto YMCA; but renamed it York University in 1958, after York County, Horn said.In 1959, York University opened its doors. Murray G. Ross was appointed as the founding president of York University. He had a long association with the Canadian YMCA in the role of staff member.The caption on this Nov. 25, 1976 photo reads: "Learning what makes a car tick: Members of auto maintenance course run by YWCA get to grips with working bits of an automobile. After eight weeks they should be confident enough to do minor reapirs and tune-ups and know what to expect in the way of servicing costs." (Dick Loek/TORONTO STAR ARCHIVES) The YMCA has played an active role in education, since the Young Men’s Christian Association was founded in London, England in 1844. In 1851, the first YMCA in North America opened in Montreal and the first Y in Toronto was established in 1853.According to the YMCA of Greater Toronto, the Y was holding classes at its then Shaftesbury Hall location, on Queen St. W. by James St., as far back as 1881. It offered instruction in reading and writing to Toronto’s small Chinese community.This 1972 picture shows the pied piper of the West End Y, Harry Stewart, 60, playing a children's game with a German shepherd. (TORONTO STAR ARCHIVES)