Once Upon A City: Torontos original firebrand leaves spirited legacy

The historic downtown home of William Lyon Mackenzie — Toronto’s first mayor, newspaper publisher, writer and fiery rebel — still carries a ghostly allure even though it’s been decades since former caretakers reported incidents of haunting.Today you can Google “Mackenzie House’’ and Georgian row house at 82 Bond St. will pop up on sites like The Toronto & Ontario Ghosts and Hauntings Research Society (www.torontoghosts.org ) along with allegations that it may be Toronto’s, and maybe Canada’s “most haunted’’ house.The reputation for otherworldly events has its origins in a newspaper story from 1960 published in the now-defunct Toronto Telegram. Two sets of husband and wife caretakers — the Dobbans and the Edmunds — told a reporter they’d seen a short, “frock-coated’’ man, matching the description of Mackenzie, who died in the front master-bedroom on Aug. 28, 1861, age 66.They also claimed to have seen the spectral figure of a woman, with long hair, and on one occasion this ghostly apparition apparently slapped one of the caretakers. In addition, apparently footsteps on the stairs were heard, the piano in the parlour played and there were printing press sounds.The Toronto Daily Star ran an article on June 28, 1960, which derided the allegations: “Ghosts in Toronto? No, ghost writers.” It quoted officials from the Mackenzie Homestead Foundation, which then owned and operated the house as a museum, as admitting they “dreamed up” the story with the Telegram to drum up interest. Caretaker Alex Dobban appeared to backtrack on the tales of spirits, telling a Star reporter, “There’s nothing to it.”Article Continued BelowTwo days later, the Star published an interview with seven spiritualists who held a séance at Mackenzie House, newly built when Mackenzie moved in, in 1859, to try to contact the city’s first mayor “but the guest of honour failed to show up. He wasn’t even there in spirit.”“This proves definitely that the Mackenzie House isn’t haunted,’’ medium Harold Hilton told the Star.But it seems that once a ghost story is attached to a house, it never really goes away.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx