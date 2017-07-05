Opinions divided on lower speed limit for Bayview Extension: The Fixer

Is the new 50 km/h speed limit on the Bayview Extension an excuse for a ticket trap, or was traffic going too fast on the four-lane street?Our Saturday column on how the speed limit recently dropped from 60 to 50, between Moore Ave. and the bottom of Bayview, prompted sharp reaction from readers who strongly agree or are totally against it.The city says it was lowered for the second time in 10 years — for decades it was 70 km/h — because of increased use of a recreational trail that converges with the arterial road at several points but is separated by a guard rail.It’s also part of Toronto’s Vision Zero initiative to lower speeds across the city, to increase safety and protect “vulnerable road users,” defined as pedestrians and cyclists.But some people aren’t buying it, particularly because there aren’t any homes, businesses or driveways on it, and just four sets of traffic signals between Moore and Rosedale Valley Rd.Article Continued Below“Thank you for alerting us to one more gross abuse and harassment by Toronto city council against citizens,” wrote Aristotle Christou.Gary Cousins, who sent us a note from London, believes the lower speed limit is a good idea, saying he has witnessed the consequences of speeding on Bayview.When he was student at the University of Toronto’s faculty of medicine, he was hired as an “ambulance attendant” for five months, as a summer job.