Park Home Ave. sign could lead drivers to dead end: The Fixer

If you’re looking to turn onto Park Home Ave. from Yonge St., some street signs pointing to it are more reliable than others.At a time when many drivers are so dependent on global positioning systems for directions that they’ll follow them off a cliff, the idea of finding your way by looking for old-fashioned street signs seems quaint.A lot of drivers still do it that way, underscoring the value of good signage. Street signs also confirm to GPS-reliant drivers that they’re headed in the right direction.But when a new road is built right under a sign alerting drivers to a street that’s almost a block away, drivers without GPS could end up turning into a dead end.The enchantingly-named Stella Magic emailed to say a sign alerting southbound drivers on Yonge St. that they’re coming up on Park Home Ave. could inadvertently give some a bum steer.Article Continued BelowThe sign for Park Home (and Empress Ave., which runs east from Yonge) is right next to a laneway running between two condo towers, she said, which may appear to some drivers to be Park Home.“If you turn onto this street, you soon find it is not an actual street but more of a driveway into complexes that are occupied by stores and condos that exist on Park Home (like a rear entrance).“But Park Home is actually one block south, where there are stoplights.