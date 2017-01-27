Pavement crumbling under the weight of garbage trucks: The Fixer

Thank goodness for garbage trucks, but they shouldn’t be picking up pavement that is supposed to stick to the road.The debate over solid waste collection and whether it can be done more efficiently by city workers or privately continues to rage, with Mayor John Tory setting the table for privatizing pickup in Scarborough.Privatized collection is well established in the west end, where GFL has been at it since 2012, at a lower cost than with Toronto’s own trucks and workers.Some estimates show privatization in Scarborough may cost more than using city workers, an inconvenient truth in the campaign to privatize more city services.But on their rounds, GFL trucks have been picking up asphalt that for some reason is not adhering to the road, on Brydon Dr., right in front of a yard used to park its garbage trucks.Article Continued BelowMoira MacSpadyen sent us a note saying that a large section of relatively new pavement is missing at the entrance to the GFL yard, near Rexdale Blvd. and Kipling Ave.“Work was being done on this road for quite some time but there is a huge cut out on the west side, near Rexdale, that has not been filled in,” she said.We went there and found that Brydon was paved recently, but most of the asphalt at the entrance to the GFL yard has vanished.