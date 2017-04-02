Pedestrian crossing signal plays hide-and-seek at Queen and Bay: The Fixer

What you don’t know can’t hurt you, but the same cannot be said about things you can’t see.It’s a lesson that applies to a pedestrian crossing signal at Queen and Bay Sts., seldom seen — at least lately — by people who need it to safely cross one of the busiest downtown intersections.The rat race reaches its frenetic peak at Queen and Bay at 5 p.m., where a glut of people and cars converge in a singular goal: Let’s get the hell out of here.Pedestrians dodge and scurry between gridlocked vehicles while steaming drivers honk at each other before joining in common cause to curse that bus stuck in the middle of the intersection.It looks a lot like what happens when you run a power lawn mower across the top of a big anthill.Article Continued BelowSo it can only help when pedestrians get a clear visual cue on when to cross from one side to another, which leads us to an intriguing email from Graeme Smith.“An experiment for The Fixer,” his note began. “Stand at the crossing at Bay and Queen,” on the southeast corner. “Look across the road towards the TD Bank,” on the southwest corner.“What’s the crossing light telling you?”