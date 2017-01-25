Pressure grows for York trustee to step down over racial slur

A York Region trustee who admitted to using a racial slur must step down for her “complete disrespect of a black parent,” demands a new petition that quickly garnered 1,300 signatures.Nancy Elgie was absent on Tuesday night during that York Region School Board’s regular board meeting, but the Georgina trustee offered a public apology that was read by the vice-chair, trustee Corrie McBain, and made no mention of stepping down. “It is plainly unacceptable that anyone in public office would intentionally use such a word to describe another person,” Elgie wrote in her apology, who said she was absent from the meeting for medical reasons. “That is why it is important for me to explain clearly what happened — not to excuse it, but so that you can understand, and so I can in some way start to heal the harm I have caused.” In her apology, Elgie said when she made the comment in November, she was “still suffering from the after-effects of a head injury earlier in the fall” and struggled for words to identify parent Charline Grant, who had previously filed a human rights complaint about alleged discrimination facing her child. “The words came out horribly wrong.”Elgie, who only just last week issued a private, emailed an apology to Grant and fellow trustees for using the word n—–, in public after a meeting last November, has faced mounting pressure to leave the board from community members and the Vaughan African Canadian Association.Article Continued BelowIf the York Region District School Board “has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination, how then can they allow Ms. Elgie to represent them?” says the online petition. “Thus, we are calling for the immediate resignation of Ms. Elgie for her violation of (policy) . . . her complete disrespect of a black parent and our community, and her blatant use of the racist and violent slur n—–.”Parents attending the meeting Tuesday spoke about their experience with racism and challenged the director of education, J. Philip Parappally, who has largely remained silent, to respond. “We have been to so many of these meetings, and the director just says and does nothing like he doesn’t care,” said Garth Bobb, Grant’s husband.