Step by step, schools push to get kids walking

The sighting occurs at 8:15 on a weekday morning in front of Eagle Plains Public School in Brampton. The January air is chilly, the sky slate grey when suddenly it appears — an unusual type of traffic jam.Not the kind featuring plumes of exhaust and flashing signals, but another phenomenon, seldom seen on suburban streets before the morning bell rings. Could it be a pedestrian rush hour?People are walking, in twos and threes and big noisy groups. Wrapped in scarves, zipped into puffy jackets. Kids and parents, grandparents and babysitters, collecting friends along the way. Not only that, it’s apparently a daily occurrence at this elementary school of 600.Where are the honks? The hum of idling SUVs? Instead children’s chatter, calls of “hi there!” and “good morning!” fill the air.“It’s a good way to wake the kids up,” says Karran Varaich, as she approaches the playground with 6-year-old Himmat and Aleesha, 10, amid the walkers streaming down sidewalks, lining up for the crossing guard and greeting the teacher on duty who escorts them safely across a parking lot blocked by pylons.Article Continued BelowBy now readers of a certain age — recalling the days when kids yelled “bye Mom,” banged out the door and raced off to the schoolyard unsupervised —are no doubt wondering what on Earth is the big deal.But in an era of school “kiss’n ride” zones, overprotective parents, busy roads and a culture hooked on cars, this morning’s flood of regular walkers did not come without a struggle.Karran Varaich, centre, walks with her son, Himmat, and daughter, Aleesha, left, to the Eagle Plains Public School, in Brampton as more and more families take up the challenge of leaving their cars behind. (Melissa Renwick) These days it takes an infrastructure and multi-stage strategy to re-instill healthy habits that once came naturally.