Students can opt out of religious classes at Catholic school after complaint settled

Students at an Ontario Catholic school board will soon have more flexibility to opt out of religious courses and programs thanks to a human rights settlement that could have implications across the province.A human rights complaint lodged against the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board by a former student has resulted in changes to the board’s exemption policies and an agreement to encourage other boards to adopt a similar approach.The complaint, filed by Claudia Sorgini in 2016, alleged the student was discriminated against when she sought an exemption from religious classes. The case was to go before the province’s human rights tribunal but was privately settled late last month.Sorgini’s lawyer Paul Champ said the settlement represents a victory for students in Catholic schools across Ontario.“We’re hopeful that it will send a message to all Catholic school boards across the province that pressure to attend religious courses or activities is discrimination in publicly funded schools,” he said.Article Continued BelowThe lawyer representing all defendants in the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Sorgini’s complaint against the board stemmed from her final year at St. Theresa’s High School in Midland, Ont., a school with an estimated population of 1,050 students. Lawyers representing the school estimated about half the student body was not Catholic, including Sorgini.Sorgini had taken what she thought were mandatory religious courses in her first three years at the school, consistently achieving grades of 95 per cent or higher, both parties said in documents filed in the case.