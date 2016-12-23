Students with university degrees who seek skills for jobs turn to colleges

In the spring of 1966, when miniskirts, the Beatles and Bonanza were all the rage, Bruce Craig was a teenager who’d had enough of high school. He had no intention of returning for Grade 13 in the fall. Then he spotted a newspaper story about a new learning opportunity coming to his Scarborough neighbourhood. Craig asked his mother to drop off an application. And as the story goes, that day he became the first student to register for the brand new Centennial College.As a child in South Korea, Seui-Gi Cho dreamed of airplanes, inspired by a great-uncle who worked as an aviation engineer and showed her stacks of photographs and aircraft designs. Today, Cho, 22, is pursuing a career as an aviation technician far from her Seoul home in the hangar and classrooms at one of Centennial’s four campuses.Craig and Cho are Centennial students of the past and present. Their experiences half a century apart reflect how much Ontario’s first community college — and the college system at large — have transformed since William Davis, education minister at the time and later Premier, announced an innovative network of schools to train baby-boomers for the technological revolution.College students gathered in the Warden Woods Campus lounge, studying with their books open! (CENTENNIAL COLLEGE) When Craig walked through Centennial’s doors opening day Oct. 17, 1966, he had no idea he was on the wave of a groundbreaking shift in post-secondary education in Ontario. All he knew was the school was close to home, the classes were small and the business administration program (tuition $190) promised to be practical, hands-on preparation for the job market.Article Continued Below“Everybody in my class all felt the same way. They were all really excited and thrilled to be there,” says Craig, 69, who has retired from a career in pharmaceutical sales. “It felt like a new beginning for a lot of people.”Fifty years later, the Centennial College that Cho arrived at is barely recognizable, yet still grounded in the fundamentals of applied learning. She’d studied avionics back home, but wanted practical experience instead of theory.She found it at Centennial’s aviation technician program, which she began in September, 2015 after three months learning English in Toronto.Craig, like most of his classmates, was a kid from the neighbourhood when he began his business course. Today, colleges still draw largely from their surrounding communities. But Cho is part of an exploding cohort of international students, which at Centennial has grown by 78 per cent in the last five years and now accounts for a third of its 20,200 full-time students. There have even been reported sightings of a Centennial College poster on the back of a bus in rural India.

