Toronto schools bracing for wave of highrise neighbours

The clash between the holy grail of urban density and schools that anchor Toronto neighbourhoods is about to get worse.It’s been at the heart of an escalating battle in North Toronto, where a 35-storey tower is soon to be erected next to John Fisher Public School, throwing families into uncertainty over whether the 500 students can safely stay put during construction or will be forced to relocate to another site six kilometres away.And it’s a sign of things to come.The Toronto District School Board has identified nine other schools that will soon feel the effect of adjacent or nearby highrise developments. In some cases, they already are. With those projects comes the inevitable turmoil over issues ranging from safety to traffic, noise, air quality and loss of sunlight in playgrounds and classrooms.“We haven’t had many experiences of this historically,” says John Malloy, director of education at the TDSB. “But I would say we’re going to see these types of complex situations again.” Article Continued BelowTwo of the schools, Church Street Junior School near Carlton and Church Sts. and Jesse Ketchum Public School in Yorkville, are each facing the prospect of two new towers nearby.The situation at John Fisher, brewing since 2012 after several lowrise properties steps away from the century-old school changed hands, has erupted over the last five months, with public protests and irate parents storming school board meetings and accusing the TDSB of not acting soon enough to protect the safety and learning environment for students at the French immersion school.Developer KG Group is seeking a demolition permit for the summer and insists relocating students isn’t necessary because safety is “our No. 1 priority.” (Brian Hughes)