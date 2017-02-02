Use of racial slur makes Nancy Elgie unfit for office, minister says

A York Region trustee’s use of a racial slur is “disgusting,” and uttering such a word makes her unfit for office, says Michael Coteau, Ontario’s Minister of Children and Youth Services.“The word that was used by the trustee is to me — that choice of word is disgusting,” Coteau, who is also responsible for the province’s anti-racism efforts, said on his way into cabinet Thursday afternoon. “I think that any public official that is elected, or even representing the interest of the community as a public servant, should never use words of hate that have such a deep-rooted ugliness into the past. I think it’s just completely unacceptable.”When asked if Nancy Elgie should step down, Coteau — himself a former school board trustee — said “any politician that uses that type of term should not be in their job.”Calls for the long-time trustee to resign continue to grow, with a petition now hitting 2,700 signatures, after Elgie, 82, admitted to using the n-word in public, after a meeting at the board, to refer to a black parent. Her local newspaper in Georgina has also said she cannot remain in office. Article Continued BelowElgie has since apologized for what she said was her “clumsily trying to refer to your concerns as reported in the media, not to you personally.”The parent, Charline Grant, has launched a human rights complaint about discrimination her son faced at his high school, but it does not involve a racial slur.Ontario’s Progressive Conservative leader told reporters on Thursday that he was “offended” when he learned what Elgie said.