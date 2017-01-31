Vaughan Rd. residents want closed school turned into community hub

They lost the battle to keep their beloved Vaughan Road Academy open amid falling enrolment.But residents of the Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood hope they can convince the Toronto District School Board to hang onto the high school property and convert it to a community hub providing badly-needed services for the area.They make their case Wednesday to TDSB trustees on why the board should keep the space rather than selling it to private interests for condominiums or other commercial purposes.Trustees, who in December voted to close the school this June despite an outcry from neighbours and students, will decide the fate of the property Feb. 8. Given the lack of services and affordable housing in the area, “the site should clearly remain a community asset,” says a statement from the Oakwood Vaughan Neighbourhood Action Partnership.Article Continued BelowResidents argue they are desperately short of such services as health care and teen programs and that the property, with its field, gym and swimming pool, is ideal as a centre for recreational activities.The Learning Enrichment Foundation, which currently operates a non-profit childcare centre in the site, also wants to see it used to serve the neighbourhood. “We’re hopeful the school will be declared a core holding and that a significant amount of space will be made available to the community,” says Peter Frampton, executive director of the foundation.