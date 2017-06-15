When our flag made some see red

“Y’all want a side order of shredded flag with that chicken, honey?”Kentucky Fried Chicken found itself the object of lighthearted mockery when it ran afoul of public sentiment for flying tattered maple leaf flags from a Scarborough location nine years ago.Toronto Star reporter Jack Lakey’s quip delivered a clear message to the fast-food outlet: don’t mess with our national symbol. “Many people are outraged when they see a ripped, torn Canadian flag atop a pole or building,” Lakey wrote in his popular column The Fixer, which tackles broken things in Toronto neighbourhoods. Such indignities, while not illegal, are a common complaint, he noted.A few months later, he addressed a “double dose of disrespect” when a west-end school was accused of flying not just a ratty Canadian flag but a worn-out banner of Elmer the Safety Elephant. The offence was compounded by a violation of Heritage Canada etiquette stating that the national symbol should fly solo from its own pole.Article Continued Below“This is pure disrespect and sloppiness and would never happen in America,” groused Star reader Stanley Kedzierski.Even before its birth 52 years ago, Canada’s red, white and red pennant was wrapped in what the Star called “one of the bitterest controversies this country has ever seen.” Canadians had been calling for a distinct flag of their own to replace the Red Ensign and the British Union Jack, which had been fluttering from the nation’s poles since 1911.