York board formally apologizes to parent for trustees racial slur

The York school board has publicly admitted that it failed a parent and the wider black community by not properly dealing with incidents of racism, including one where a trustee used a racial slur.New Interim Director Kathi Wallace said the apology, given formally at a meeting of the York Region District School Board Tuesday night, is a step forward for the board — and parent Charline Grant said she was moved to hear it.“It was sincere. We knew she was reading, but it didn’t feel like it,” said Grant, who expected the apology as part of a human rights settlement between her and the board over the incident in which former trustee Nancy Elgie referred to her using the N-word.“Even though I know it was going to happen, I still felt emotional.”Wallace offered a personal apology afterwards, hugging Grant and saying “I’m so sorry for what you have been through.”Article Continued Below“The atmosphere was so different, it was unbelievable,” Grant said, adding that a number of staff and trustees also apologized and thanked her family for their persistence. “Everything felt so good, so positive. It doesn’t feel like the same board.”Wallace told the Star Wednesday she is truly sorry the Grant family “has gone through this experience. It’s important to note that in addition to the formal apology read at the board meeting, I also personally apologized to Ms. Grant and her family directly … I was pleased that Ms. Grant accepted my apology and indicated this provides her with some closure.