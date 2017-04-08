York board parent files human rights complaint after racial slur

A York Region parent has launched a human rights complaint to “force the school board to take racism seriously” after a trustee referred to her as a “n—–.”The latest blow to the troubled board comes as Education Minister Mitzie Hunter confirmed Friday afternoon that she had formally received a copy of a report she ordered probing incidents of racism and Islamophobia as well as concerns over trustee spending.“Due to the significant implications of the review, it is essential that I take the necessary time to review their detailed observations and the recommendations based on the concerns raised by local parents and community organizations, and determine our‎ next steps,” likely by next week, said Hunter. “We know that there have been significant and growing concerns from parents and community members regarding governance and equity issues in the York Region District School Board.” Two investigators were tasked with looking at how the board handled complaints of racism, which is also one of the main issues in the human rights case parent Charline Grant has filed against the board, the director and former Georgina trustee Nancy Elgie.Article Continued BelowLast November, Elgie, 82, used the word “n—–” to refer to Grant while speaking to a colleague after a meeting — a comment that was overheard by others. The board hired an outside investigator to look into the matter, and Elgie later apologized. After much public pressure, Elgie, who said she was suffering from a months-old head injury when the incident took place, resigned in February.In her statement of fact, Grant outlines how she came to know about the slur, how she feels the board mishandled the investigation, and the impact the incident has had on her and her family.“Ms. Grant and her family were humiliated by Ms. Elgie’s use of the slur. Ms. Grant has relived the indignity daily and was forced to take time off work to cope with the stress and avoid questions and heightened attention from her co-workers,” Grant wrote in her claim, filed last week.