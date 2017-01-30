American Muslims Fear What Donald Trump Will Do Next
SILVER SPRING, Md. ― Many of the Muslims gathered at a community center here on Sunday to learn more about President Donald Trump’s recent executive […]
SILVER SPRING, Md. ― Many of the Muslims gathered at a community center here on Sunday to learn more about President Donald Trump’s recent executive […]
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly affirmed Sunday night that President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and travelers from several majority-Muslim countries would not apply […]
DULLES, Va. ― Nearly 24 hours after a federal judge ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport to grant attorneys […]
Over 850,000 people in two days have signed a petition that asks the U.K. Parliament to rescind Queen Elizabeth’s invitation made by Prime Minister Theresa […]
John Cena and Nikki Bella have been together for over four years, but getting married and having kids has been a frequent issue for the […]
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has received millions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of new members following their protest of President Trump’s immigration […]
A rookie federal judge did something from her Brooklyn courtroom that suddenly thrust her into nationwide headlines. Today U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly is getting […]
Much like Trump, his immigration ban has reportedly created an international disturbance. President Trump has often said that he would enact an “extreme vetting” process […]
WINNIPEG—Two provincial governments and several First Nations communities are hoping the third time’s the charm in a multimillion-dollar effort to secure international recognition for a […]
CALGARY—Human error — whether it’s burying a pipeline too shallow or not fastening bolts tight enough — is increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, […]
Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes